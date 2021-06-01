Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at $730,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSAA stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

