Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0050

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $859.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 90,825,425.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

