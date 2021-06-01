Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 40,980 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.