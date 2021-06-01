Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,184.85

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,184.85 ($41.61) and traded as high as GBX 3,594 ($46.96). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,578 ($46.75), with a volume of 208,857 shares traded.

BWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,596.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,184.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

