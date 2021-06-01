Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $120.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

