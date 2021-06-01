Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $144.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

