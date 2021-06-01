Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $342,877.82

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Bezant has a market cap of $342,877.82 and approximately $5,808.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.01026298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.48 or 0.09923913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00091589 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.