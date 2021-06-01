BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,371.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,429.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,414.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

