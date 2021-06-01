BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 354.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

