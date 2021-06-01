BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.24 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Square were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

SQ opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.44. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 313.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

