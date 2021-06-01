BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 25,640 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

