BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $1.39 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

