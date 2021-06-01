Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 269 ($3.51).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Biffa alerts:

Shares of LON:BIFF traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300.50 ($3.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.55. The company has a market capitalization of £918.32 million and a PE ratio of -44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321 ($4.19).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.