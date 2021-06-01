Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.58

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.58 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.96.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.