BinaryX Achieves Market Cap of $7.77 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.77 million and $27,455.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00017342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $897.46 or 0.02497047 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

