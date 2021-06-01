Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,437,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $612.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $425.43 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

