Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Biofrontera stock remained flat at $$7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 26,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,103. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.