BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report sales of $28.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of BLFS traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,399.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $613,429.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,065 shares of company stock worth $8,003,830. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

