BioSyent Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioSyent in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of RX opened at C$7.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$97.96 million and a P/E ratio of 26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioSyent has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$8.49.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

