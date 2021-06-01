Bitball Treasure 1-Day Volume Hits $509,675.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 141.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 158.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $69.55 or 0.00186035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $31.30 million and $509,675.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

