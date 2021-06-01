Bitcoinus Trading Down 0.1% This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,955.48 and $737.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.38 or 0.99931074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00088650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.