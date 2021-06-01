BitCore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,661.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $8.82 million and $99,661.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.53 or 0.07067745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.44 or 0.01886106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00495376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00184784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.50 or 0.00711360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00467797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00420658 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.