BitWhite (BTW) Market Capitalization Achieves $79,270.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $79,270.00 and approximately $59,372.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

