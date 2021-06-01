BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of BlackBerry worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

NYSE BB opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

