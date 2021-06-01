BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRFI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BRFI stock remained flat at $GBX 119 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 89.40 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.62.

About BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

