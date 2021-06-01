BlackRock Inc. Buys 896,963 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.45% of Chart Industries worth $903,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,615,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 434,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after buying an additional 109,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.