BlackRock Inc. Has $822.56 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 503,165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.86% of The Mosaic worth $822,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

