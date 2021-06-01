BlackRock Inc. Has $861.73 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.38% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $861,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

