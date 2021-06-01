BlackRock Inc. Purchases 101,511 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of LHC Group worth $923,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

