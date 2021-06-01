BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,610,734 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,030,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,610,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $812,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

