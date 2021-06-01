BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $889.88

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $889.88 and last traded at $879.88, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $877.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $837.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

