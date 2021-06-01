BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Hits $8.60 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $3,412.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01027788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.15 or 0.09910549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00091524 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.