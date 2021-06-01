Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 305,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

