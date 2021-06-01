Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 729,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

