Bluesphere Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,004. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

