Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.38. 2,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

