Bluesphere Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $174,408,000 after purchasing an additional 434,245 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 353,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,902,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

