BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

