BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,791 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $8,331,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO stock opened at $575.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.41 and a 200 day moving average of $525.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a one year low of $280.01 and a one year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

