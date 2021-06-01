BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,801 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of EVO Payments worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,573. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

