BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,337 shares of company stock valued at $117,280 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.