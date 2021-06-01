BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.65 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.