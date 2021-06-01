BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

