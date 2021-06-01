Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booking were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,361.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,362.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

