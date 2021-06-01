Boston Partners Has $594,000 Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Drive Shack were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 2,175.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 787,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE DS opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.