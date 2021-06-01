Boston Partners Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.