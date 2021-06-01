Boston Partners Takes $700,000 Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $438.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00, a PEG ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

