Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,577 shares of company stock worth $940,480 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

