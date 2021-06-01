Bounty0x Achieves Market Capitalization of $449,704.83 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $449,704.83 and approximately $99,381.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.01033797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.61 or 0.10018961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092100 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

