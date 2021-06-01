Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

